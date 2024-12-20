\"Watching China\" on NationTV 22 wins Dailynews Awards 2024

The award ceremony aims to inspire and encourage individuals in the entertainment and media industry to create high-quality content for society.

Han Xi, Director of the Thai Language Department at CHINA MEDIA GROUP, which co-produces "Watching China" with NationTV, expressed her gratitude to Dailynews for recognizing the program's value and bestowing such an important award. She remarked that China sees this as a great honour and a significant encouragement for the production team.

She also extended her gratitude to NationTV, the Thai co-producer, for fostering trust and close collaboration between the Chinese and Thai teams, enabling the creation of remarkable work.