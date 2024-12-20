\"Watching China\" on NationTV 22 wins Dailynews Awards 2024

The award ceremony aims to inspire and encourage individuals in the entertainment and media industry to create high-quality content for society.
Han Xi, Director of the Thai Language Department at CHINA MEDIA GROUP, which co-produces "Watching China" with NationTV, expressed her gratitude to Dailynews for recognizing the program's value and bestowing such an important award. She remarked that China sees this as a great honour and a significant encouragement for the production team.
She also extended her gratitude to NationTV, the Thai co-producer, for fostering trust and close collaboration between the Chinese and Thai teams, enabling the creation of remarkable work.
"The teams from both countries uphold the principle of prioritizing our audience. We strive to reflect reality, presenting content that is both in-depth and easy to understand, to build a bridge for cultural exchange between China and Thailand over the past two years," said Han.
She added that the team has worked diligently to overcome cultural barriers, interviewing nearly 300 individuals from various fields. This has allowed China’s development and creativity to blend with Thailand's unique charm, producing a program that stands as a testament to the friendship between the people of the two nations.
"In light of the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations in 2025, the Thai Language Department of CHINA MEDIA GROUP will further strengthen collaboration with Thai media. Together, we aim to present high-quality content and create works that foster understanding and promote friendship between the peoples of both countries, marking a new chapter of media cooperation and exchange," she stated.
Apiravee Phichayadecha, Managing Director of Nation TV Co., Ltd., congratulated CHINA MEDIA GROUP (CMG) and the team behind Watching China. She also \expressed gratitude to the jury and organizers of the Dailynews Awards for recognizing the dedication to producing a high-quality, informative program that benefits viewers.
“This award is a source of pride for our team and serves as a reminder for NationTV to continue improving its programs and content. It motivates us to fulfil our mission of delivering news and valuable content for the benefit of viewers and society. It also encourages our editorial team to create more impactful and high-quality programs for the community,” she remarked.
The Watching China program, co-produced by NationTV and CHINA MEDIA GROUP (CMG), is hosted by Chip Jitniyom, Piyawan Prametavanich, and Kittidit Tanaditsuwan. It is a documentary series that explores China's developments across various dimensions, including economics, society, culture, education, innovation, and technology. The program also delves into thought-provoking stories and perspectives to broaden viewers' understanding of China’s multifaceted landscape.
You can watch Watching China on NationTV 22 every Saturday at 2.30pm or catch past episodes on Facebook: NationTV or YouTube: NationTV.