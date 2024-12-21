Thailand plans law to protect customers from online scamsters

Thailand's Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry is set to implement a new law to combat the surge in mobile phone scams, introducing joint liability between mobile operators and banks. This move follows a sharp increase in reported losses exceeding 70 billion baht over the past two years.

Under the proposed legislation, operators and financial institutions will be held accountable if customers fall victim to online fraudsters. DES Minister Prasert Chantaruangthong told Krungthep Turakij newspaper that the ministry is currently revising the Prevention and Suppression of Technological Crime Act to increase penalties for online criminals, expedite refunds for victims, and strengthen regulations around personal data trading.

"I have signed the draft proposal, and it is now under review by the decree committee," Prasert said. "If passed, it will be presented to the Cabinet for approval and subsequently enacted as a Royal Decree. The government is committed to addressing this critical issue, which poses a significant threat to both the economy and national security. We aim to implement these measures by the end of this year as a 'New Year's gift' to the public, or at the very latest, by January next year."

The revised legislation seeks to enhance the accountability of financial institutions, particularly in cases involving the fraudulent transfer of funds through digital channels. Mobile network operators will also be required to strengthen their systems to prevent the illegal use of their networks by criminals.





