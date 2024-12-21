DLT loses court case against motorist over tax sticker

The Central Administrative Court on Wednesday ordered the Department of Land Transport (DLT) to issue a vehicle tax sticker to a motorist as well as pay compensation of 3,151.50 baht in a case he filed against the department, its director general, the Bangkok Land Transport Office, and the Royal Thai Police.

The court ruled in favour of Amnat Kaewprasong, a vehicle driver who challenged the DLT’s refusal to issue a vehicle tax sticker on the grounds that he had not paid a traffic fine.

The plaintiff claimed that the department did not issue a vehicle tax sticker after receiving his annual tax payment. Instead, he received a stamped tax payment receipt, which could be used instead of the tax sticker for only 30 days.

The DLT defended its position that Amnat had yet to pay the 500-baht fine for a traffic ticket dated May 16, 2024, issued for exceeding the speed limit on the Burapha Withi Expressway in Chachoengsao province on May 4.