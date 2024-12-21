DLT loses court case against motorist over tax sticker

The Central Administrative Court on Wednesday ordered the Department of Land Transport (DLT) to issue a vehicle tax sticker to a motorist as well as pay compensation of 3,151.50 baht in a case he filed against the department, its director general, the Bangkok Land Transport Office, and the Royal Thai Police.
The court ruled in favour of Amnat Kaewprasong, a vehicle driver who challenged the DLT’s refusal to issue a vehicle tax sticker on the grounds that he had not paid a traffic fine.
The plaintiff claimed that the department did not issue a vehicle tax sticker after receiving his annual tax payment. Instead, he received a stamped tax payment receipt, which could be used instead of the tax sticker for only 30 days.
The DLT defended its position that Amnat had yet to pay the 500-baht fine for a traffic ticket dated May 16, 2024, issued for exceeding the speed limit on the Burapha Withi Expressway in Chachoengsao province on May 4.
The department cited an agreement with the police on sharing electronic data on traffic violations to increase law enforcement. The agreement stated that vehicle tax renewal could be suspended for motorists who fail to pay fines in time.
However, the court said there was no evidence that a notice of failing to pay fines had been sent to the plaintiff, nor that the notice was stored at relevant agencies of the Royal Thai Police. This indicated that the law-enforcement process under the above-mentioned agreement had not been completed, so the department had no authority to delay issuing the tax sticker to the plaintiff.
The court ordered the DLT to issue a tax sticker to Amanat in three days, and pay compensation of 3,151.50 baht plus interest in 30 days.