Lost bets at Nakhon Pathom cockfight trigger gunfire

According to police, a match between two cocks – Petch Morakot and Pla Mor Khang Dam – for a betting payout of 1.1 million baht took place there.

The match resulted in the defeat of Pla Mor Khang Dam. However, its owners refused to pay five people who had bet on the winner. They shot their guns into the air before fleeing from the stadium to Ratchaburi by car.