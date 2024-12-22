Lost bets at Nakhon Pathom cockfight trigger gunfire

More than 50 people ran away from the stadium to escape the gunfire. Though nobody was injured, police collected seven bullet shells in the area as evidence.
According to police, a match between two cocks – Petch Morakot and Pla Mor Khang Dam – for a betting payout of 1.1 million baht took place there.
The match resulted in the defeat of Pla Mor Khang Dam. However, its owners refused to pay five people who had bet on the winner. They shot their guns into the air before fleeing from the stadium to Ratchaburi by car.
Police said they were able to identify five suspects by using CCTV camera footage, and were on the hunt for them.