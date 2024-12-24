Chilly morning for Bangkok, frost on Northern mountain tops

The upper part of Thailand will experience cool to cold weather on Tuesday as a high-pressure system blankets the North, Northeast, and the Central region including metropolitan Bangkok, as well as the East, and the upper South, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

Cold to very cold weather is forecast on mountaintops in the North and Northeast, with frost in some areas in the morning, it added.

The department urged people to take care of their health due to cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air. Motorists should take more caution in areas with poor visibility.

Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the South will bring isolated thundershowers in the lower South, with waves rising to 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers, the department warned.

The department added that tropical storm Pabuk over the lower South China Sea is expected to approach the eastern coast of Vietnam on Tuesday-Wednesday, when it will weaken into an active low-pressure cell.