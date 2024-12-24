Fine dust exceeds safety standard in all of Bangkok

Air quality in all 50 districts of Bangkok was below the safety standard on Tuesday morning, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Air Quality Information Centre said.

The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Tuesday at 43.3 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg), above the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.