Speed limits imposed on all but 13 roads in Bangkok

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) on Tuesday imposed speed limits of 50 km/hour on 10 roads near royal palaces in Bangkok, and 60 km/hour on all roads in the capital with the exception of 13 roads.

The MPB regulation, aimed at promoting traffic discipline and minimising road accidents, was published on the Royal Gazette website on Monday and comes into effect today (December 24).

Under the new regulation, motorists must maintain a speed of not over 50 km/hour, as well as refrain from making any loud noises on the following 10 roads around the royal palaces: