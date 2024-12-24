Speed limits imposed on all but 13 roads in Bangkok

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2024

New regulation, which comes into force today, prohibits motorists from exceeding new speed limits with certain exceptions

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) on Tuesday imposed speed limits of 50 km/hour on 10 roads near royal palaces in Bangkok, and 60 km/hour on all roads in the capital with the exception of 13 roads.

The MPB regulation, aimed at promoting traffic discipline and minimising road accidents, was published on the Royal Gazette website on Monday and comes into effect today (December 24).

Under the new regulation, motorists must maintain a speed of not over 50 km/hour, as well as refrain from making any loud noises on the following 10 roads around the royal palaces:

  • Ratchadamnoen Nai Avenue
  • Na Phra That Road
  • Phra Chan Road
  • Na Phra Lan Road
  • Sanam Chai Road
  • Kalayana Maitri Road
  • Thai Wang Road
  • Maha Rat Road
  • Rachini Road
  • Setthakan Road

Furthermore, a speed limit of 60 km/hour is imposed city-wide, except for on the following 13 roads:

  • Vibhavadi Rangsit Road
  • Bang Na – Trat Road (Debaratna Road)
  • Srinagarindra Road
  • Phahonyothin Road
  • Ram Inthra Road
  • Ratchaphruek Road
  • Borommaratchachonnani Road
  • Kanlapaphruek Road
  • Rom Klao Road
  • Suwinthawong Road
  • Chaeng Watthana Road
  • Rama III Road
  • New Srinagarindra – Rom Klao Road

This regulation excludes vehicles for which the law already limits the speed to not over 45 km/hour.

