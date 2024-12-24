Somsak confident cholera outbreak can be prevented in Thailand

Somsak stated that the Public Health Ministry has provided 3,500 doses of cholera vaccine to build immunity among residents in the border town of Mae Ramat district, Tak province.

Mae Ramat is located opposite Shawe Kokko in Myanmar, where the outbreak originated.

He explained that each resident would receive two doses of the vaccine over two weeks, providing immunity against cholera for six months.

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai ordered a temporary one-month closure of the Thailand-Myanmar border in Tak to help contain the spread of the disease.