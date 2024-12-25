PABUK storm heads to Vietnam, bringing isolated rains to most of Thailand

With the maximum sustained winds speed of 65 km/hour, the storm is likely to downgrade and present no direct effect to Thailand, the department said.
However, the easterly and southeasterly winds will bring the moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to upper Thailand on Wednesday and Thursday. This will result in isolated rains in the lower North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok metropolitan and the East regions during said period, the department said.
It advised people in the upper country to take care of their health due to changing weather, and urged farmers to prevent for crop’s damage due to the rains.
Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the South will bring isolated thundershowers to the South until Thursday. Waves in the Gulf are about 2 metres high and over 2 metres in thundershowers, while waves in the Andaman Sea are about a metre high, 1-2 metres offshore, and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
All ships should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers, the department said.