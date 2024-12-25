Employment agency urges Thais to go for openings in Cathay Pacific

The Department of Employment (DOE) is encouraging young Thai citizens who are fluent in English to apply for the openings at Cathay Pacific Airways, saying the airline offers good wages and benefits.
Somchai Morakotsriwan, DOE director-general, said on Wednesday that his department was informed by the labour office in Hong Kong of the 300 openings for air stewards and stewardesses in the Hong Kong-based airline.
According to Somchai, successful applicants will be paid a basic monthly salary of HK$9,100 (or about 40,000 baht) and an overtime rate of HK$130 per hour.
He said successful applicants will be given a three-year contract and the airline will pay for their accommodation during that period. The company will pay HK$7,000 (30,375 baht) towards the rent in the first two years, and then HK$5,800 (25,168 baht) in the third year.
Successful applicants will also get a free round-trip ticket to Hong Kong. Other fringe benefits include medical coverage for the employees and their dependents as well as insurance.
Applicants should have at least a 6.0 score in IELTS (International English Language Testing System) or 325 in TOEIC (Test of English for International Communication). Applications can be submitted directly via the airline’s website until December 31.