Employment agency urges Thais to go for openings in Cathay Pacific

The Department of Employment (DOE) is encouraging young Thai citizens who are fluent in English to apply for the openings at Cathay Pacific Airways, saying the airline offers good wages and benefits.

Somchai Morakotsriwan, DOE director-general, said on Wednesday that his department was informed by the labour office in Hong Kong of the 300 openings for air stewards and stewardesses in the Hong Kong-based airline.

According to Somchai, successful applicants will be paid a basic monthly salary of HK$9,100 (or about 40,000 baht) and an overtime rate of HK$130 per hour.