Alleged teen Chinese call-centre gang head arrested in Bangkok

The investigation found that the fraudulent calls were made from the rented room in Bangkok.

Pornthawee said Minhong used a student visa to enter Thailand and he also rented 10 other rooms in Bangkok.

He said the seized items from the room included eight Sim boxes, two routers, one switching hub, and one power storage system.

A SIM box is a device that allows call-centre gangs to make a large number of calls using a small number of SIM cards. This is done by routing calls through a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) network, which is much cheaper than using traditional phone lines.

SIM boxes are often used by scammers to make fraudulent calls, such as those claiming to be from the government or a bank. They may also be used to make harassing or abusive calls.

Minhong was charged with importing and possessing telecom devices without a licence and operating a telecom broadcasting station without a licence.

