Cold to cool in upper Thailand, less rain in South

Upper Thailand will experience cool to cold weather with morning fog on Thursday as a moderate high-pressure system covers the upper part of the country, the Thai Meteorological Department said today.
Cold to very cold weather is forecast for mountaintops in the North and Northeast with morning frost in some areas, the department added.
Meanwhile, the easterly and southeasterly winds will bring the moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the lower Northeast and the East region, causing isolated rains and thundershowers.
The department urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to the changing weather and motorists to take more caution in areas with poor visibility.
The moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the South will bring less rains to the lower South, with waves rising to 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with morning fog. Lows of 13-18°C and highs of 27-33°C. Cold to very cold with morning frost on the mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool to cold with light morning fog. Lows of 14-20°C and highs of 30-31°C. Cold to very cold on the mountaintops.
Central: Cool with morning fog. Lows of 19-21°C and highs of 31-32°C.
East: Cool with morning fog and isolated light rain mostly in coastal areas. Lows of 20-24°C and highs of 31-33°C. Waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.
South (East Coast): Cool mornings with isolated thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Lows of 21-24°C and highs of 30-32°C. Waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga and Krabi. Lows of 23-24°C and highs of 32-34°C. Wave about 1 metre high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool with morning fog. Lows of 21-23°C and highs of 31-33°C.