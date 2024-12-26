Cold to cool in upper Thailand, less rain in South

Upper Thailand will experience cool to cold weather with morning fog on Thursday as a moderate high-pressure system covers the upper part of the country, the Thai Meteorological Department said today.

Cold to very cold weather is forecast for mountaintops in the North and Northeast with morning frost in some areas, the department added.

Meanwhile, the easterly and southeasterly winds will bring the moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the lower Northeast and the East region, causing isolated rains and thundershowers.