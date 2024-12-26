New Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi motorway opens for free trial until Jan 2

The Bang Yai – Kanchanaburi Motorway, also known as the M81, kicks off a free public trial run today (December 26) that will run until January 2 as a New Year gift for motorists, the Department of Highways announced on Wednesday.
The 93 km-long route helps cut travel time from Bang Yai in Nonthaburi province to Kanchanaburi province to only one hour, providing a fast and safe passage to the western region, the department said.
The free trial comes just in time for the New Year holidays, when most Thais will travel domestically to visit their families and hometowns.
Since April this year, part of the M81 has been open for public trial on weekends. The section from the West Nakhon Pathom to Kanchanaburi checkpoints, totalling 51 km, has been usable from 3pm on Friday until noon on Monday.
Only 4-wheel vehicles will be allowed to use the motorway during the public trial run and a speed limit of 80 km./h will be enforced.
Motorists can enter or exit the M81 Motorway at six checkpoints: Bang Yai, East Nakhon Pathom, West Nakhon Pathom, Tha Maka, Tha Muang, and Kanchanaburi, where there will be no toll collection.
A rest area with restrooms and a police public service point is available at km. 71+200.
For more information, contact hotline 1586 and press 7.