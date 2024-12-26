New Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi motorway opens for free trial until Jan 2

Since April this year, part of the M81 has been open for public trial on weekends. The section from the West Nakhon Pathom to Kanchanaburi checkpoints, totalling 51 km, has been usable from 3pm on Friday until noon on Monday.

Only 4-wheel vehicles will be allowed to use the motorway during the public trial run and a speed limit of 80 km./h will be enforced.

Motorists can enter or exit the M81 Motorway at six checkpoints: Bang Yai, East Nakhon Pathom, West Nakhon Pathom, Tha Maka, Tha Muang, and Kanchanaburi, where there will be no toll collection.

A rest area with restrooms and a police public service point is available at km. 71+200.

For more information, contact hotline 1586 and press 7.