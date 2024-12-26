Bank Leicester\'s tough life ended after being hired to drink

The post continued: "For New Year’s, Thanakarn had promised his grandmother he would earn 2,000 baht to take her out for a New Year’s trip. But he didn’t make it to New Year’s."

Gun Jompalang extended his assistance to the family by promptly arranging the transport of Thanakarn's body from Chanthaburi to a temple in Bangkok, as per the grandmother's wishes. He also took full responsibility for all the expenses involved.

Ekaphop Luangprasert, the founder of the Sai Mai Must Survive page, who also stepped in to assist the family, stated that the person who made Thanakarn drink the liquor was extremely cruel. He took advantage of Thanakarn's poverty by hiring him to eat and drink things others wouldn’t, forcing him to do so to earn money to pay off the house and care for his elderly grandmother.

"You must have known that the bottle of liquor, something even you couldn't finish, was dangerous for him. He was just a young man. You had to realize that finishing it could lead to his death. I believe the person who forced him to drink might face legal consequences for negligent actions leading to death.

As for the grandmother, we will all help take care of her. From now on, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and the Sai Mai District Office will also provide assistance," he said.

Following the incident, Chanthaburi police brought in Ekachart, a prominent content creator specializing in racing and the son of the event host for the shop opening and birthday party, for questioning. He told reporters that there was no hiring of Thanakarn to drink the liquor in any way.

He said that Thanakarn attended the event on his own and was not hired to drink. Previously, Thanakarn had already finished one bottle of liquor before vomiting. When he drank more, many people tried to stop him, but he refused. Later, someone came to inform him that Thanakarn's condition was worsening, so he instructed them to take him to the hospital.

As for the video where people saw him laughing, it was filmed before the incident. Ekachart explained that he gave Thanakarn money because he felt sorry for him, as he saw that Thanakarn was struggling. Now, his mother is very upset because the event was organized by her.

Tong, an associate of Ekachart, shared that before the incident, Ekachart had instructed him to watch over Thanakarn because he was very drunk, worried he might fall and hit his head. Tong had been taking care of Thanakarn throughout the evening, and when he noticed Thanakarn's nails turning blue, he informed Ekachart. Afterward, they tried to contact the police and rescue services but couldn't get through, so he took Thanakarn to the hospital.

Bird, who attended the event with Thanakarn, also denied any hiring arrangement but admitted that money may have been given. He expressed that he never wanted something like this to happen and feels deeply sorry.