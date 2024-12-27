Transport Ministry roll out measures to facilitate New Year exodus

The Transport Ministry on Thursday announced measures to facilitate people’s travel during the five-day long New Year holidays (December 28-January 1) as well as to ensure public safety.

The ministry estimated that some 17.37 million personal vehicles will travel in and out of Bangkok metropolitan during the period, while over 17 million trips will be made on public transport including buses, vans, trains, boats, and aeroplanes.

The measures are as follows:

1. Measures for personal vehicles

- Advise motorists to use secondary routes to reduce congestion on primary routes. These secondary routes are, for example, Highway no. 32 (Ang Thong – Sing Buri), Highway no.1 (Wang Noi – Nong Khae), Highway no.3 (Sukhumvit), Bangna-Trat Road, and Highway no.338 (Pinklao Nakhonchaisi).

- Advise motorists not to stop vehicles on the hard shoulder.

- Coordinate with courier service providers to suspend operations during the New Year.

- Prohibit trucks from using certain roads during December 27-29 and January 1-2.