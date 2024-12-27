Efforts ramp up to keep wild elephants inside Korat national park

Rangers, volunteers and villagers in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Ban Mai and Jorakhe Hin subdistricts have been working together for four months to prevent a herd of wild elephants from leaving the confines of the Thap Lan National Park.

The 2,240 square kilometre park spans across the Northeast provinces of Prachinburi, Sa Kaew and Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat). The park’s area in Korat’s Khon Buri district is home to different kinds of wildlife, including a herd of some 100 wild elephants.