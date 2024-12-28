Heavy rains and flash floods warning for the South of Thailand

The South of Thailand would experience more rainfall and isolated heavy rains as the moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the Andaman Sea was strengthening, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

It urged people in the South to beware of heavy rains and rain accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along foothills, near waterways and lowlands.

Waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres high during thundershowers are forecast for the Gulf of Thailand due to strong winds. Waves around 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers are expected in the Andaman Sea. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats in the lower Gulf should stay ashore, the department warned.