Heavy rains and flash floods warning for the South of Thailand

The South of Thailand would experience more rainfall and isolated heavy rains as the moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the Andaman Sea was strengthening, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday.
It urged people in the South to beware of heavy rains and rain accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along foothills, near waterways and lowlands.
Waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres high during thundershowers are forecast for the Gulf of Thailand due to strong winds. Waves around 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers are expected in the Andaman Sea. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats in the lower Gulf should stay ashore, the department warned.
In upper Thailand, the rather strong high-pressure system from China is expected to extend to upper Thailand on Saturday, causing a decrease in temperatures and bringing strong winds. The Northeast would become colder by 2-4 degrees Celsius and other regions, except for the lower South, would be cooler by 1-3°C, the department said.
It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to the cold weather and beware of fire due to dry air and strong winds.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with morning fog; minimum temperature 12-20°C, maximum 27-32°C; cold to very cold on the mountaintops with frost in some areas.
Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds; minimum 11-19°C, maximum 26-30°C; cold to very cold on the mountaintops.
Central: Cool with strong wind; minimum 19-21°C, maximum 30-32°C.
East: Cool mornings with strong winds; minimum 19-22°C, maximum 30-32°C; waves about a metre high and two metres offshore.
South (east coast): Cool mornings with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla provinces; minimum 19-25°C, maximum 27-31°C; waves about 2-3 metres high and above three metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang provinces; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 29-32°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above two metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan areas: Cool with strong winds; minimum 19-22°C, maximum 30-33°C.