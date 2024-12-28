Thailand gears up toward full-scale cloud government next year

National Telecommunications Plc (NT) is preparing to expand its support for government agencies transitioning their systems to cloud platforms under the "Go Cloud First" policy of the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, which aims to migrate all government systems to the cloud by next year.

Speaking on the Public Sector Day Thailand 2024 event on Friday, NT managing director Colonel Sappachai Huwanan said that currently its GDCC (Government Data Centre and Cloud) service provides infrastructure as a service (IaaS) with over 40,000 virtual machines, supporting more than 800 government agencies and over 3,000 systems.

“This setup involves data storage that is segregated by agency, with siloed usage,” he said. “This means some of the data can only be accessed by specific groups, and multiple parties are unable to access the same dataset.”

Sappachai said that to address this limitation, NT aims to elevate its system under a "Cloud First" approach, combining private and public clouds with cutting-edge, limitless technology. This will encompass services in infrastructure (IaaS), platform (PaaS), and software (SaaS) to support the development of digital government and enable more efficient use of big data.