Influencers arrested as suspects in deadly drinking dare

Chanthaburi police on Saturday raided a house of Ekachart “Em” Meephrom, a famous influencer in Tha Mai district of Chanthaburi province, and charged him with negligence resulting in the death of another person.

While attending Thanakarn’s funeral on Friday, Ekachart reportedly admitted that he had dared the deceased to a drinking challenge because he had helped promote his newly opening supply store for free.

Ekachart also insisted that he did not know Thanakarn personally and did not hire him to appear at the opening event.

Investigators believed that Ekachart could be involved with online gambling website "curriculum51", which is believed to be backed by influential figures in Chanthaburi province. They are checking if Ekachart’s gun, mobile phones, SIM cards, and bank passbooks found at his house are linked to the website.

Ekachart was taken to a police holding cell on Saturday afternoon, while Chanthaburi provincial court reportedly denied his bail, citing that the case carries a severe penalty, and that the suspect has exhibited dangerous behaviour.