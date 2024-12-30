BMA to monitor undesirable incidents in Bangkok on New Year’s Eve  

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Monday instructed its officials to be vigilant for undesirable incidents during the New Year countdown celebrations on Tuesday.

Dr Sunthorn Sunthornchart, deputy permanent secretary of the BMA, gave the order when he visited the New Year situation monitoring room at the Chao Phraya Room of City Hall in Phra Nakhon district.

Officials have set up large-screen TVs to monitor feeds from security cameras at major New Year countdown sites around Bangkok.