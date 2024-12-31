Motorists evading toll fees to face heavier penalties from tomorrow

The new fine is in accordance with Section 63 of the Expressway Authority of Thailand Act, B.E. 2550 (2007), the authority said.

Exat will first send a notice to those who have evaded or underpaid toll fees, ordering them to pay what they owe before a set deadline.

If they fail to comply, a second notice will be sent 30 days after the deadline to alert them that they have committed a regulatory offence, and the fine will be imposed, Exat said.