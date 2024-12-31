Motorists evading toll fees to face heavier penalties from tomorrow

Starting from January 1, those who evade or underpay expressway tolls will be fined at a maximum of 10 times the toll fee, capped at 2,000 baht per instance, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) announced on Monday.
The new fine is in accordance with Section 63 of the Expressway Authority of Thailand Act, B.E. 2550 (2007), the authority said.
Exat will first send a notice to those who have evaded or underpaid toll fees, ordering them to pay what they owe before a set deadline.
If they fail to comply, a second notice will be sent 30 days after the deadline to alert them that they have committed a regulatory offence, and the fine will be imposed, Exat said.
Motorists can pay the fees and fines at Exat One Stop Service Centre, 111 Rim Khlong Bang Kapi Road, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310 during office hours, or at the channel specified in the notice.
If the fines are not paid before the deadline, Exat will forward the case to the prosecutor to pursue legal action, it said.
To avoid being fined, Exat urged motorists not to avoid paying toll fees. Easy Pass users should be sure to have sufficient credit before using the expressway.
For more information, contact call centre 1543.