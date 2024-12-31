Chaiyaphum man arrested for allegedly slashing dog’s throat

A 69-year-old man in Chaiyaphum was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly slashing the throat of a neighbour’s pet dog and fatally injuring it with intent to cook its meat to sell.

Police arrested the man, identified only as Ae, a day after the dog’s owner, Charoon Charoenkhun, 62, a resident of Chaiyaphum’s Phu Khiew district, filed a complaint against him.

Charoon filed the complaint on Monday alleging that Ae fatally injured her dog, a half-breed American bulldog that was one year and two months old, on Sunday morning.

Charoon told police that she did not see her dog when it was time to feed it so she went outside, where she saw it lying with blood flowing from its throat in front of Ae’s house.