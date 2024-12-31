More than 4,000 police to ensure safety of New Year revellers

According to bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sayam Boonsom, police have been instructed to undergo strict measures to ensure safety during the celebrations.
Of 258 venues where countdown events and chanting ceremonies are taking place, said police have set up operation centres in six major venues where more than 1,000 participants are expected to attend on Tuesday.
These are Sanam Luang, CentralWorld, Asiatique The Riverfront, One Bangkok, ChangChui Creative Park and IconSiam.
Also, police have set up checkpoints at the entrances to those venues in a bid to prevent people from smuggling weapons or illegal items.
Police have been deployed to ensure safety at event venues and nearby areas in a bid to boost confidence among partygoers, Sayam said, adding that 30 facial-recognition cameras have been set up to target would-be criminals.