Thailand’s Andaman coast boasts best sea water quality: PCD survey

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) conducted a comprehensive survey of marine water quality at 210 coastal locations in 2024, revealing that 49% of them had good water quality. Most spots with good water quality are along the Andaman coast.

Preeyaporn Suwanket, PCD director-general, told the press that the department had monitored water quality throughout the year in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. The findings showed: