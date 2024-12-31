Thailand’s Andaman coast boasts best sea water quality: PCD survey

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2024

A survey of 210 coastal spots shows that beaches on the west coast of Thailand are the cleanest and have the best water quality

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) conducted a comprehensive survey of marine water quality at 210 coastal locations in 2024, revealing that 49% of them had good water quality. Most spots with good water quality are along the Andaman coast. 

Preeyaporn Suwanket, PCD director-general, told the press that the department had monitored water quality throughout the year in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. The findings showed: 

  • 49% had good water quality
  • 43% were of acceptable quality
  • 6% had deteriorated quality
  • 2% very low quality

Preeyaporn said most of the spots with good or acceptable water quality were in the Andaman Sea, while the polluted areas were concentrated in the upper Gulf of Thailand. 

Top 10 coastal spots with best water quality: 

  • Samila Beach, Songkhla
  • Nai Harn Beach, Phuket
  • Ton Sai Beach, Krabi
  • Maya Bay, Krabi
  • Loh Samah Bay, Krabi
  • Koh Yung, Krabi
  • Koh Kai, Krabi
  • Thai Muang Beach, Phang Nga
  • Bang Ben Beach, Ranong
  • Ban Thung Rin mangroves, Satun

Top five most polluted coastal spots: 

  • Mouth of Chao Phraya River, Samut Prakan
  • Sea near a cloth dyeing plant at KM marker 35, Samut Prakan
  • Mouth of Klong Sibsong Thanwa, Samut Prakan
  • South Laem Chabang Beach, Chonburi
  • Mouth of the Tha Chin River, Samut Sakhon
     
