SRT promises no passengers will be left behind as New Year hols end

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 01, 2025

The State Railway of Thailand has arranged five special trains to ensure all passengers can return to Bangkok

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is fully prepared to ensure all passengers return to Bangkok on Wednesday, the final day of the New Year break, the SRT governor Veeris Ammarapala said. 

To accommodate the influx of travellers heading back to work on Thursday, the SRT has arranged five special trains on various routes. The special services are as follows: 

  • Train No 984: Hat Yai to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, departing at 7.10pm
  • Train No 936: Udon Thani to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, departing at 9.45pm
  • Train No 934: Ubon Ratchathani to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, departing at 7.30pm
  • Train No 962: Sila At station in Uttaradit to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, departing at 7.50pm
  • Train No 6: Chiang Mai to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, departing at 7.35pm

Veeris noted that passenger numbers had surged on Wednesday, particularly on the North, South and Northeast routes. SRT officials have been deployed at the central terminal to assist passengers with connections to electric trains, taxis and buses. Buses are available at Gates 4, 5, and 10, while taxis are stationed at Gates 7 and 8. 
 

