Nongnooch Garden holds alms ceremony for monks to mark New Year

The tropical garden president, Kampol Tansajja, and executive director Nantana Tansajja led executives, employees and tourists in offering alms to 19 monks from nine temples.
Elephants joined the annual ceremony, using their trunks to make offerings in alms bowls. The monks then sprinkled holy water on the participants for prosperity.
To mark the New Year festival, Nongnooch Garden is allowing visitors to visit a museum where ancient Buddha statues were enshrined, and pay respects to sacred statues for their prosperity, such as Brahma, Ganesha and Guanyin.