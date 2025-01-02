Sports event at Pattani prison turns into deadly brawl

A prisoner was stabbed to death and 12 others were injured, one critically, after a fight broke out at Pattani Central Prison during a futsal game on Wednesday.

The incident took place during the prison’s New Year activities held on December 31 – January 1, which included a futsal tournament among prisoners at the penitentiary in Pattani’s Muang district, Chaiyaporn Niyomkaew, deputy provincial governor said.