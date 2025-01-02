Sports event at Pattani prison turns into deadly brawl

A prisoner was stabbed to death and 12 others were injured, one critically, after a fight broke out at Pattani Central Prison during a futsal game on Wednesday.
The incident took place during the prison’s New Year activities held on December 31 – January 1, which included a futsal tournament among prisoners at the penitentiary in Pattani’s Muang district, Chaiyaporn Niyomkaew, deputy provincial governor said.
He said the match on Wednesday was disrupted by a clash between players and prisoners cheering the game on the sidelines, leading to a fight during which some of the convicts used sharp pieces of metal as weapons.
Officers were quickly on the scene and broke up the fight, sending the injured to Pattani Hospital. One prisoner succumbed to his injuries, another was in critical condition, and the rest sustained minor wounds, said Chaiyaporn.
The deputy governor said the situation in the prison has returned to normal, and that the prison director will investigate the incident thoroughly and file charges against the perpetrators.
All activities at the prison in Thailand’s deep south are suspended until further notice, he added.