Prasert proposes tougher cybercrime penalties, shared responsibility

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong said on Thursday that he will seek Cabinet approval next week for a draft amendment to the executive decree on cybercrimes.

The amendment aims to increase prison sentences for offenders and place shared responsibility on banks and mobile network operators.

Prasert explained that the draft amendment to the 2023 executive decree on cybercrime prevention and suppression was being reviewed by the Council of State. The review should be completed within this week and submitted to the Cabinet for approval on January 7.