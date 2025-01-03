Upper Thailand gets colder by 1-2 °C, isolated rains in the South

Another moderate high-pressure system from China is extending to the north of Vietnam and upper Thailand bringing 1-2 °C drops in temperature, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Cold to very cold weather is forecast in the North and the Northeast with possible frost on the mountaintops, while cool mornings are likely in the Central region including Bangkok, the East and the upper South, it said.

The department urged people to take care of their health due to cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air. Motorists should exercise caution in areas with poor visibility.