Upper Thailand gets colder by 1-2 °C, isolated rains in the South

Another moderate high-pressure system from China is extending to the north of Vietnam and upper Thailand bringing 1-2 °C drops in temperature, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday.
Cold to very cold weather is forecast in the North and the Northeast with possible frost on the mountaintops, while cool mornings are likely in the Central region including Bangkok, the East and the upper South, it said.
The department urged people to take care of their health due to cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air. Motorists should exercise caution in areas with poor visibility.
Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the South will bring isolated light rains in the lower South, with waves rising to 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold in the morning. Minimum temperature 13-16 °C, rising to 28-33 °C. Cold to very cold on the mountaintops with frost in some areas.
Northeast: Cool to cold in the morning. Minimum temperature 12-18 °C, rising to 30-32 °C. Cold to very cold on the mountaintops.
Central: Cool in the morning. Minimum temperature 18-20 °C, rising to 31-33 °C.
East: Cool in the morning. Minimum temperature 18-23 °C, rising to 32-34 °C. Waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres high offshore.
South (East Coast): Cool in the morning with isolated light rain. Minimum temperature 20-23 °C, rising to 32-33 °C. Waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Cool in the morning with isolated light rain. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C, highs of 32-34 °C. Waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre high offshore.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool in the morning. Minimum temperature 20-22 °C, rising to 32-34 °C.