321 killed in first week of Thailand’s ‘10 Dangerous Days’

The death toll from road accidents during the first seven of the “10 Dangerous Days” of the New Year break (December 27 – January 5) has risen to 321, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Friday.
On Thursday (January 2), 196 accidents were recorded with 43 killed and 200 injured, the department’s Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Centre said.
The primary causes for Thursday’s accidents were speeding (40.31%), cutting in front of other vehicles (26.02%) and drunk driving and poor visibility (15.82%), the centre said.
Since the holiday period began on December 27, 1,938 road accidents have been recorded, injuring 1,894 people and killing 321 others.
The leading causes across the seven days are speeding (40.25%), drunk driving (22.08%) and cutting in front of others (20.18%), the centre said.
Most of the accidents involved motorcycles (85.77%), while pickup trucks and passenger cars were behind 5.61% and 3.76% of accidents, respectively.
Over the past seven days, Surat Thani province in the South reported the highest number of accidents (72), which killed 20 and injured 82 others.