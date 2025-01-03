Quadrantid meteor shower to be visible from 2am until dawn

The Quadrantid meteor shower will be visible to the naked eye from 2am to dawn on Saturday, the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) posted on its Facebook page on Friday.
NARIT explained that the radiant point of the meteor shower lies between three constellations – Hercules, Boötes and Draco. The meteor shower will be most visible in the Northeast, with the highest rate of 80 meteors an hour, it said.
With minimal moonlight interference, the meteor shower should be visible to the naked eye. The institute recommends observing the atmospheric phenomenon from a location with clear, dark skies free of light pollution.
NARIT said the Quadrantid meteor shower is visible every year from December 28 to January 12, with its peak occurring on January 3-4.
The meteor shower derives its name from Quadrans Muralis, a constellation created in 1795 and found between the constellations of Boötes and Draco. However, in 1922 it was omitted when the International Astronomical Union formalised its list of officially recognised constellations.