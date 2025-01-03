Quadrantid meteor shower to be visible from 2am until dawn

The Quadrantid meteor shower will be visible to the naked eye from 2am to dawn on Saturday, the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) posted on its Facebook page on Friday.

NARIT explained that the radiant point of the meteor shower lies between three constellations – Hercules, Boötes and Draco. The meteor shower will be most visible in the Northeast, with the highest rate of 80 meteors an hour, it said.