363 people died during Thailand’s eight-day New Year break

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has reported 363 fatalities in 2,149 road accidents during the eight-day New Year holiday period from December 27, 2024, to January 3, 2025.

Bangkok recorded the highest number of fatalities with 21 deaths.

Saharat Wongsakulwiwat, director of the research and international cooperation bureau at the department, chaired a meeting to review the performance of the New Year Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Centre.

He highlighted the continued need for vigilance as people return to major cities and economic zones.