363 people died during Thailand’s eight-day New Year break

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has reported 363 fatalities in 2,149 road accidents during the eight-day New Year holiday period from December 27, 2024, to January 3, 2025.
Bangkok recorded the highest number of fatalities with 21 deaths.
Saharat Wongsakulwiwat, director of the research and international cooperation bureau at the department, chaired a meeting to review the performance of the New Year Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Centre.
He highlighted the continued need for vigilance as people return to major cities and economic zones.
"Today and tomorrow, we expect a significant increase in traffic volume as people return to Bangkok and other major cities," Saharat said. "All provinces are urged to intensify efforts to prevent and reduce road accidents by maintaining checkpoints, increasing surveillance, and strictly enforcing traffic laws."
He emphasised the importance of establishing rest stops and public service points along major routes to assist tired drivers. Provinces are also advised to improve road visibility by installing adequate lighting and warning signs, particularly in areas with low visibility.
He urged the public to exercise caution and strictly adhere to traffic rules.
"Drivers should avoid speeding, refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol, and exercise extra caution in areas with low visibility, such as those affected by fog or smoke from agricultural fires," he said. "Drivers of motorcycles and cars are particularly vulnerable in such conditions."
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has urged the public to report any accidents or incidents to the emergency hotline 191, the police hotline 1669, the ambulance and emergency medical unit, or the safety hotline 1784.
