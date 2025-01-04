Official opening of M81 Motorway now planned in 2025

The Department of Highways is planning to open fully the Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi Motorway, also known as the M81, this year after recording high usage by motorists during the public free-trial period over the New Year break.
A total of 276,316 vehicles used the 93-kilometre route from December 26 to January 2, when toll fees were waived as a New Year gift for motorists, Apirat Chaiyawongnoi, department’s director general, said on Saturday.
The M81 Motorway helps cut travel time from Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi province to Kanchanaburi province to only one hour, as well as reduce congestion on Highway No 4 in Nakhon Pathom province, he said.
“By providing a fast and safe passage from metropolitan Bangkok to the western and southern regions, the M81 will ultimately help promote tourism in provinces such as Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri khan,” he said.
Apirat added that construction work on the motorway now is 99.8% complete, while system installation is around 72.83% complete. The department estimated the route to be ready for official opening before the end of this year.
Since April last year, part of the M81 has been open for public trial on weekends. The section from the West Nakhon Pathom to Kanchanaburi checkpoints, totalling 51km, has been usable from 3pm on Friday until noon on Monday.
Only four-wheel vehicles will be allowed to use the motorway during the public trial run and a speed limit of 80 km/h will be enforced.
For more information, contact hotline 1586 and press 7.