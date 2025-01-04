Official opening of M81 Motorway now planned in 2025

Apirat added that construction work on the motorway now is 99.8% complete, while system installation is around 72.83% complete. The department estimated the route to be ready for official opening before the end of this year.

Since April last year, part of the M81 has been open for public trial on weekends. The section from the West Nakhon Pathom to Kanchanaburi checkpoints, totalling 51km, has been usable from 3pm on Friday until noon on Monday.

Only four-wheel vehicles will be allowed to use the motorway during the public trial run and a speed limit of 80 km/h will be enforced.

For more information, contact hotline 1586 and press 7.