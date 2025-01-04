Govt warns of misinformation on health and public safety

SATURDAY, JANUARY 04, 2025

Anti-Fake News Centre identifies false claims circulating online recently

 

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has issued a warning regarding the spread of misleading information online, particularly concerning health and public-safety issues.

 

The ministry's Anti-Fake News Centre monitored and identified several false claims circulating online between December 27, 2024, and January 2, 2025. Among these, the two most attention-grabbing pieces of misinformation were:

  • Norovirus is a mutated and incurable form of cholera: The ministry said norovirus is a common seasonal gastrointestinal virus, not a mutation of cholera, and is treatable.
  • "Meteor" products improve blood-vessel elasticity, reduce stress hormones, and prevent heart attacks and strokes: This claim regarding a specific product was flagged as false advertising with potentially dangerous consequences, as it could delay or prevent people from seeking proper medical treatment.
     

 

"These fabricated stories can cause significant public anxiety and misunderstandings," said Wetang Phuengsap, acting secretary general of the Digital Economy and Society Commission (DSC) and spokesman for the Ministry of Justice. "We urge the public to be critical of information encountered online and to verify its accuracy before sharing it further."

 

Wetang Phuengsap

 

The ministry identified five primary categories for the misleading information it monitors:

  • Government policies, official news, and public order
  • Health products, hazardous substances, and illegal services
  • Disasters
  • Economy
  • Online crime

 

 

 

The ministry advises the public to follow these steps to combat misinformation:

  • Critically evaluate information: Be wary of sensational headlines and claims that seem too good to be true.
  • Fact-check information: Verify details through official government websites or reputable news sources.
  • Report suspicious content: Report misleading information to the Anti-Fake News Centre hotline (1111) or website (www.antifakenewscenter.com).

 

By working together, the ministry and the public can limit the spread of misinformation and ensure a more reliable online environment.

