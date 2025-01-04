Govt warns of misinformation on health and public safety

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has issued a warning regarding the spread of misleading information online, particularly concerning health and public-safety issues.
The ministry's Anti-Fake News Centre monitored and identified several false claims circulating online between December 27, 2024, and January 2, 2025. Among these, the two most attention-grabbing pieces of misinformation were:
"These fabricated stories can cause significant public anxiety and misunderstandings," said Wetang Phuengsap, acting secretary general of the Digital Economy and Society Commission (DSC) and spokesman for the Ministry of Justice. "We urge the public to be critical of information encountered online and to verify its accuracy before sharing it further."
The ministry identified five primary categories for the misleading information it monitors:
The ministry advises the public to follow these steps to combat misinformation:
By working together, the ministry and the public can limit the spread of misinformation and ensure a more reliable online environment.