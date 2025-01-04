Bangkok employs rainmaking techniques to combat air pollution

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is working with the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation on adapting rainmaking techniques to combat the PM2.5 dust problem in the city.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and his team of advisers on Friday visited Hua Hin Airport in Prachuap Khiri Khan province to witness the department’s demonstration of PM2.5 reduction techniques.

Experts with the department explained that rainmaking techniques, also known as cloud-seeding, can be adapted to create and maintain clouds, as well as create an inversion layer in the atmosphere at low altitudes to help absorb PM2.5 dust.

An inversion layer is a layer of the atmosphere where the temperature increases with altitude, rather than decreasing as it normally does, which can be created by spraying water droplets as well as dry ice in target areas.