Bangkok employs rainmaking techniques to combat air pollution

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is working with the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation on adapting rainmaking techniques to combat the PM2.5 dust problem in the city.
PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and his team of advisers on Friday visited Hua Hin Airport in Prachuap Khiri Khan province to witness the department’s demonstration of PM2.5 reduction techniques.
Experts with the department explained that rainmaking techniques, also known as cloud-seeding, can be adapted to create and maintain clouds, as well as create an inversion layer in the atmosphere at low altitudes to help absorb PM2.5 dust.
An inversion layer is a layer of the atmosphere where the temperature increases with altitude, rather than decreasing as it normally does, which can be created by spraying water droplets as well as dry ice in target areas.
A department’s pilot demonstrated two methods of creating an inversion layer: Spiral flying to create a wind tunnel, and zigzag flying to cover a wider area. By using these techniques over Bangkok, the level of PM2.5 could be reduced by around 70%, he said.
Chadchart said that because of the high volume of commercial flights over Bangkok, it is necessary to coordinate with relevant agencies such as the Royal Thai Air Force and the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand to establish safe flight routes.
While there are still limitations in certain areas, this is considered an important starting point, he said.
The governor said a pilot operation on December 2 over Bangkok yielded a positive result in pollution reduction, adding that the city is planning to expand operational areas in the future, as well as explore new innovations to tackle the dust problem.
“PM2.5 is everyone’s problem that requires cooperation from all parties. I would like to thank the rainmaking team and all the agencies that have selflessly worked with BMA on this issue,” Chadchart said.
On Saturday morning, the BMA’s Air Quality Information Centre reported that air quality in 17 districts of Bangkok was below the safety standard.
The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Saturday at 34.9 micrograms per cubic metre, slightly under the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).
Five districts that reported the highest levels of PM2.5 were Nong Khaem (43.5 mcg), Khlong Sam Wa (43.4 mcg), Samphanthawong (42.2 mcg), Phasi Charoen (41.7), and Thonburi (41.1 mcg).
The centre urged Bangkokians to wear facemasks when leaving home and avoid staying outdoors for extended periods. It also recommended city dwellers to reduce the use of personal cars and plant trees at home, which will serve in pollution absorption.
Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, industrial factories, forest fires, and burning of harvest leftovers.
Air quality can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, and www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, as well as the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department.