Thais warned of ‘New Year Blues’ after holiday

The Ministry of Public Health has issued a warning about the prevalence of "New Year Blues" following the festive season.
Characterised by feelings of fatigue, lack of motivation, and loneliness, this temporary dip in mood can linger for up to three weeks in some cases.
"The New Year holiday is a time for family reunions and celebrations," explained Somsak Thepsuthin, minister of public health. "However, a recent mental-health survey conducted by the Department of Mental Health revealed a significant number of people experiencing post-New Year depression."
Symptoms of New Year Blues can include:
While these symptoms typically subside within a few days, they can persist for up to two to three weeks in some individuals, potentially impacting daily life and work performance.
The Ministry of Public Health offers four self-care tips to combat New Year Blues:
The ministry also encourages self-assessment through the website www.watjai.com. This platform offers online assessments for depression, suicide risk, and burnout.
Individuals with concerning results will be contacted by mental-health professionals for further consultation. Additionally, the 24/7 mental health hotline 1323 is available for immediate support.
The ministry emphasises the importance of fostering a supportive work environment. "Returning to a backlog of work after a long break can be stressful," Somsak acknowledged. "Employers can help by creating a collaborative atmosphere that eases the transition and reduces stress levels."