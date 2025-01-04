Chinese tourist demands justice after yacht accident in Thailand

A wealthy Chinese tourist has filed a complaint with Thai authorities after a yacht accident off Pattaya left him and his family stranded at sea.

Geng, a 42-year-old businessman, alleges that the tour company disregarded safety warnings and endangered the lives of his family members.

The incident occurred on Friday when Geng and his family of nine embarked on a chartered yacht trip in Na Jomtien Bay. Despite a red flag warning against sea travel because of adverse weather conditions, the tour company proceeded with the excursion.