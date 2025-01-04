Chinese tourist demands justice after yacht accident in Thailand

A wealthy Chinese tourist has filed a complaint with Thai authorities after a yacht accident off Pattaya left him and his family stranded at sea.
Geng, a 42-year-old businessman, alleges that the tour company disregarded safety warnings and endangered the lives of his family members.
The incident occurred on Friday when Geng and his family of nine embarked on a chartered yacht trip in Na Jomtien Bay. Despite a red flag warning against sea travel because of adverse weather conditions, the tour company proceeded with the excursion.
"The yacht began to take on water and eventually started to sink," Geng recounted. "The crew panicked and instructed us to jump overboard and put on life jackets."
The ordeal left the family stranded at sea, losing valuables worth more than 200,000 baht including property, cash, and mobile phones.
Geng further expressed his outrage at the tour company's attempt to deflect responsibility. "They simply stated, 'Everyone is safe, that's all that matters,'" he said.
Geng has filed a complaint with the Na Jomtien Council, demanding accountability from the tour company and seeking compensation for the losses incurred. He also urged authorities to investigate the legality of the tour company's operations.
"If someone had died during this incident, who would have been held responsible?" Geng asked. "This incident has severely damaged the confidence of tourists in Thailand."
The incident highlights the critical importance of adhering to safety regulations and prioritising passenger safety in the tourism industry.