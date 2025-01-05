39 Chinese tourists test positive for drugs following Pattaya pub raid

Police and Interior Ministry officials joined forces to raid a pub on Pattaya’s Walking Street early on Sunday and found 39 Chinese tourists who tested positive for drugs.

Panda Club was raided at 3.36am by over 100 police personnel and officials from the Provincial Administration Department in Bang Lamung district.

Chonburi deputy governor Chaiyaporn Paepiromrat ordered the raid to check for possible illegal activities following a report that a Chinese tourist was severely injured at the pub on December 27.

When law enforcement officers entered the pub, they found some 300 Thai and foreign tourists still drinking and dancing. Most of the tourists were Chinese.