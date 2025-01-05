Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau seizes luxury cars

Of them, 122 luxury cars were confiscated during a police raid at S-Car Import, a car wholesale company in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district.

Police also raided two residences in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung district and Nonthaburi's Pak Kret district, where another 14 cars were confiscated. A 32-year-old suspect, Jirayus Charoenpong, was arrested at a residence in the capital for alleged money-laundering.