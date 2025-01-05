Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau seizes luxury cars

Of them, 122 luxury cars were confiscated during a police raid at S-Car Import, a car wholesale company in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district.
Police also raided two residences in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung district and Nonthaburi's Pak Kret district, where another 14 cars were confiscated. A 32-year-old suspect, Jirayus Charoenpong, was arrested at a residence in the capital for alleged money-laundering.
All confiscated assets will be screened thoroughly in collaboration with several agencies such as the Customs Department, Revenue Department and Anti-Money Laundering Office, the CCIB said.
The bureau alleged that suspects concealed their assets by leaving them to third parties and through car trading. Investigators will summon more suspects for interrogation and take legal action against those involved in the online gambling network, it said.