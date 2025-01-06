Smuggling ring busted after 1,200-ton e-waste mountain uncovered

Authorities raided the CHH Recycle factory in Muang district after being tipped-off that it was receiving truckloads of e-waste smuggled from Huatai Shenghe factory in Prachin Buri’s Si Maha Phot district. Officials seized items found at the factory and charged Huatai Shenghe with operating without a permit.
Industry Minister Akanat Promphan then ordered the raid on CHH Recycle, where police found 1,200 tonnes of electronic waste and a power supply unit with no safety standard certification.
They also discovered stockpiles thought to have been smuggled from T&T Waste Management 2017, a factory in Prachin Buri’s Si Maha Phot district that was closed by the ministry last September for breaching industrial laws.
The CHH factory operator was charged with operating without a permit, possessing hazardous electronic waste, using an uncertified power supply, and smuggling confiscated items, Akanat said.