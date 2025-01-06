Child’s narrow escape raises questions about safety and superstition

CCTV camera footage of an elephant accidentally endangering a child in Sa Kaeo’s Khao Chakan district has gone viral on social media.

The incident, captured by the CCTV camera of mobile phone shop Aummobile on Sunday, was shared on social media by Facebook user Bow Wangnamyen.

The post read: “Beware! No offence to anyone’s beliefs, but the child almost died by passing [under] the belly of an elephant. The elephant was frightened and almost stepped on the child.”