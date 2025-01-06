Secretariat of the Prime Minister to host Children’s Day activities

Several activities have been prepared for kids at Thai Khu Fah, Bhakdi Bodin, Naree Samosorn and Santi Maitri buildings.

Children will be allowed to sit on the PM’s chair, attend activities to honour Thai kings, report news in Thai and English, and take roles as government spokespersons.

A special event in which children’s representatives from various regions across Thailand will be allowed to talk with Paetongtarn via Zoom will be hosted at Santi Maitri building, Jirayu said.