Secretariat of the Prime Minister to host Children’s Day activities

The event will be held from 8am to 3.30pm, in which Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will preside over the opening ceremony and join activities with children, the spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office, Jirayu Huangsap, said on Monday.
Several activities have been prepared for kids at Thai Khu Fah, Bhakdi Bodin, Naree Samosorn and Santi Maitri buildings.
Children will be allowed to sit on the PM’s chair, attend activities to honour Thai kings, report news in Thai and English, and take roles as government spokespersons.
A special event in which children’s representatives from various regions across Thailand will be allowed to talk with Paetongtarn via Zoom will be hosted at Santi Maitri building, Jirayu said.
He said the Secretariat of the Prime Minister is allowing children to submit New Year cards with the message “I want to tell Prime Minister Paetongtarn…” via the website until January 9.
All messages sent, including electronic cards, images and video clips, will be presented to the prime minister and shared with the public, Jirayu added.
This year, Paetongtarn announced “Every opportunity is a learning experience – be ready to adapt to the future you choose” as the motto for this year’s Children’s Day.