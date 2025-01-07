Thailand and Pakistan to revive joint trade committee

After a 10-year hiatus, Thailand and Pakistan have agreed to resume the Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting at the ministerial level.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan and Pakistan’s ambassador to Thailand, Ruksana Afsol.

The renewed JTC will focus on exploring ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries, including revisiting the Thailand-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (FTA).