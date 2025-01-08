Temperatures in Thailand set to plunge this weekend

Cold air carried by a strong high-pressure system from China will blanket Thailand and the South China Sea, also bringing strong winds to the whole region, the TMD said on Wednesday.

Temperatures are set to fall by 5-7C in the North and Northeast and by 2-5C in Bangkok and the Central, East and upper South regions.

“The public should guard their health and beware of fire due to strong winds and dry air,” the department cautioned.