Chinese actor’s disappearance sparks Thai tourism safety concerns

The case of a Chinese actor who went missing from Tak’s Mae Sot district on the Myanmar border on Friday has sparked questions over tourist safety in Thailand and its neighbours.
Xingxing (real name Wang Xing), was found by authorities in Myanmar on Tuesday and transported safely back to Bangkok. His disappearance went viral on social media after his girlfriend contacted agencies in Thailand and China to ask for help.
Xingxing told Thai police he was kidnapped by a Chinese scamming gang after being lured to Thailand by a WeChat app invitation to take part in a film shoot. The gang held him prisoner across the border in Myanmar and began training him to use a chat app to scam victims in China.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has voiced concern over the case, saying it is monitoring for any impact on visitor arrivals from China, Thailand’s largest source market. The kingdom expects to see up to 30,000 daily arrivals from China over Lunar New Year week from January 29 to February 4.
Xingxing was found just across the border from Mae Sot in Shwe Kokko town – notorious as a hub for Chinese-run call centre scam operations. The scam gangs reportedly traffic large numbers of people to staff their operations, luring them with bogus offers of legitimate jobs.
The risks of kidnapping along the Thai-Myanmar border have been well publicised, including by the 2023 Chinese film “No More Bets”.
Directed by Shen Ao, the crime thriller chronicles the story of Chinese people being trafficked to a Southeast Asian country and forced to commit Internet fraud.
Cambodia banned the film, which was also criticised by the governments of Myanmar and Thailand for portraying a negative image of the Southeast Asian neighbours.
The scam gangs reportedly lure victims with adverts for high-paying jobs in Thailand or Myanmar, with all transport costs paid. When the victims arrive, they have their phones confiscated before being transported to the scam operations.
Victims are often forced to contact family members to pay ransom money in exchange for their release. Those who can’t raise the ransom are forced to work in a call centre.
In many cases, the gangs reportedly keep the victim captive even after receiving the ransom.
Xingxing was released to Myanmar authorities after his disappearance went viral on social media in Thailand and China. It is speculated that the gang holding him feared repercussions from kidnapping such a high-profile individual and decided to release him without demanding a ransom.