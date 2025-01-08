Chinese actor’s disappearance sparks Thai tourism safety concerns

The case of a Chinese actor who went missing from Tak’s Mae Sot district on the Myanmar border on Friday has sparked questions over tourist safety in Thailand and its neighbours.

Xingxing (real name Wang Xing), was found by authorities in Myanmar on Tuesday and transported safely back to Bangkok. His disappearance went viral on social media after his girlfriend contacted agencies in Thailand and China to ask for help.

Xingxing told Thai police he was kidnapped by a Chinese scamming gang after being lured to Thailand by a WeChat app invitation to take part in a film shoot. The gang held him prisoner across the border in Myanmar and began training him to use a chat app to scam victims in China.