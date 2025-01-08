Disaster prevention agency unveils strategy to fight wildfires

Department director-general Passakorn Bunyalak said on Wednesday that wildfires and PM2.5 pollution occur from winter to summer every year, impacting the people.
PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.
To tackle flames in the forest, the department and provincial agencies would manage inflammable items and limit access to forest areas, he said, adding that the department would campaign among farmers to process agriculture leftovers to reduce farm burning.
In cities and community areas, the department would reduce emissions from major sources, such as transportation, industrial production and waste burning, he said.
Passakorn added that the department had prepared machines and vehicles to tackle wildfires and PM2.5 pollution on the ground and in the air nationwide, in collaboration with the military and concerned agencies.