More than a third of tree species face extinction, scientists warn

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 08, 2025

Wildfires, deforestation, changes in land use and man’s seemingly insatiable thirst for timber named as the main causes in IUCN report

 

In a worrying new report, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) says that over a third of tree species worldwide are at risk of extinction.

 

The report highlights several key threats to tree survival, including:

  • Tree cover loss: This includes both natural causes (disease, storms) and human activities such as deforestation, timber harvesting and land-use change.
  • Forestry: Temporary tree cover loss due to timber harvesting and replanting activities.
  • Agricultural transformation: Conversion of forests to agricultural land, followed by subsequent abandonment.
  • Wildfires: Large-scale forest fires caused by natural or human-induced factors.
  • Commodity-driven deforestation: Conversion of forests for agriculture, mining, and energy infrastructure.
  • Urbanisation: Expansion of urban areas leading to the loss of forest cover.
     

 

 

The IUCN emphasises the urgent need for increased conservation efforts at the local, national, and international levels. While human intervention is crucial, the report also highlights the resilience and adaptability of certain tree species.

 

More than a third of tree species face extinction, scientists warn

 

          Case studies in resilience

  • Baobabs: These iconic African trees have evolved to withstand harsh conditions, including drought and fire. Their deep roots and water-storing trunks enable them to survive in arid environments. While facing threats from livestock and climate change, baobabs have demonstrated remarkable resilience over millennia.

 

More than a third of tree species face extinction, scientists warn

 

  • Giant Sequoias: These majestic trees, native to California, possess unique adaptations, such as fire-resistant bark and the ability to regenerate after fires. However, recent droughts and increased fire severity have posed significant challenges to their survival. Despite these threats, giant sequoias play a vital role in carbon sequestration, capturing an estimated 85 kilograms of carbon per year.

 

  • Mangroves: These unique coastal ecosystems provide crucial ecosystem services, including coastal protection, biodiversity support, and carbon sequestration. However, human activities such as coastal development and aquaculture have led to significant mangrove loss.
     

 

More than a third of tree species face extinction, scientists warn


The IUCN report underscores the critical importance of conserving tree species for environmental sustainability. By understanding the threats facing trees and promoting conservation efforts, these vital ecosystems can be safeguarded for future generations.

 

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy