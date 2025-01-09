Upper Thailand to get colder, heavy rain forecast for South

Another strong high-pressure system from China will extend to Thailand and the South China Sea from Friday to Monday (January 10-13), causing a decrease in temperature and strong winds in the area, the Thai Meteorological Department said in a weather warning on Thursday.
A decrease of 5-7 °C is likely in the North and the Northeast regions, and temperatures will drop by 3-5 °C in the Central region, including Bangkok metropolitan area, the East and the upper South during the same period, the department said.
It urged people in affected areas to take care of their health due to cold weather and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry air and strong wind.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the South will strengthen from Friday to Monday, bringing increased rainfall and isolated heavy rains in the lower South.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will rise to 2-4 metres high and above 4 metres high in thundershowers, while waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to reach 1-2 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
Residents along the east coast of the Southern region should beware of inshore surges, the department warned, adding that all ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should stay ashore during January 10-13.