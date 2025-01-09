Air pollution soars in Thai capital again, surpassing safety standards

Meanwhile, air quality in 64 areas of Bangkok was again below the safety standard this morning, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Air Quality Information Centre said.
The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city at 64.2 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg), higher than the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).
PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.
Of 50 districts in the capital, the top six districts with the highest level of PM2.5 were Nong Khaem (95.1 mcg), Prawet (81.1 mcg), Thawi Watthana (81.0 mcg), Bang Bon (79.6 mcg) Bang Khun Thian (75.9 mcg) and Thonburi (75.1 mcg).
The centre urged Bangkokians to wear facemasks when leaving home and avoid staying outdoors for extended periods. It also recommended city dwellers to observe their symptoms like cough, difficulty breathing and eye irritation.
Patients with chronic diseases should stay away from air pollution, prepare necessary medicines and medical supplies and follow physicians’ recommendations, it added.
Air quality can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, as well as the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department.