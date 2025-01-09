Thai fisherfolk warn of ‘marine devastation’ from fine-mesh net bill

Concern is mounting that a controversial amendment to the Fisheries Act could devastate Thailand’s already fragile marine ecosystem.
The amendment, passed by the lower House on December 25 and now being considered by the Senate, permits the use of nets with fine mesh (3-6mm) for nighttime fishing, a practice previously prohibited.
Critics argue that fine-mesh fishing will decimate marine stocks and juvenile fish, disrupting the marine food chain. The Federation of Thai Fisherfolk Association has submitted a letter to the Senate president, urging a review of the amendment.
"This legislation allows for a highly destructive form of fishing, using powerful lights to attract and encircle vast quantities of fish, including juveniles," said Piya Tetyam, the federation’s president. "This is not sustainable and will have a devastating impact on the livelihoods of fishermen and the health of the marine ecosystem."
Wichoksak Ronnarongpairee, president of the Thai Sea Watch Association, echoed these concerns.
"The amendment effectively legalises a practice that has been banned for decades," he stated. "It will lead to the depletion of crucial fish stocks, such as mackerel, forcing Thailand to rely heavily on imports."
Others warn the new legislation will also threaten tourism, a pillar of Thailand’s economy. Nat Sumanatemeya, a renowned underwater photographer, highlighted the broader implications: "This change will disrupt the delicate balance of the marine ecosystem, impacting not only fishermen but also divers, tourists, and all those who rely on a healthy sea."
Academics have also voiced concern over the move to allow fine-mesh fishing.
Asst Prof Dr Somporn Chuai-Aree, a lecturer at Prince of Songkla University, warned that the increased pressure on fish stocks, particularly small fish like anchovies, will have a cascading effect on the entire food chain, including larger fish and the overall health of the marine ecosystem.
The amendment has drawn criticism from environmental groups, fishermen's associations, and concerned citizens. The Thai Sea Watch Association and the Federation of Thai Fisherfolk Association are actively campaigning against the legislation and urging the Senate to reconsider.