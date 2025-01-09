Thai fisherfolk warn of ‘marine devastation’ from fine-mesh net bill

Concern is mounting that a controversial amendment to the Fisheries Act could devastate Thailand’s already fragile marine ecosystem.

The amendment, passed by the lower House on December 25 and now being considered by the Senate, permits the use of nets with fine mesh (3-6mm) for nighttime fishing, a practice previously prohibited.

Critics argue that fine-mesh fishing will decimate marine stocks and juvenile fish, disrupting the marine food chain. The Federation of Thai Fisherfolk Association has submitted a letter to the Senate president, urging a review of the amendment.